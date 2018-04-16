Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74

Longtime criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died, according to people who knew him. He was 74.
Momot was a well-known figure throughout the Nevada court system whose legal knowledge often was sought by his peers.
He served as a captain in the U.S. Army during the height of the Vietnam War, according to his law firm’s website, counted a high-ranking associate of the late Chicago mobster Anthony Spilotro among his clients, and commanded the respect of young lawyers and veteran attorneys in the Las Vegas legal community.
Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini, who looked up to Momot throughout her career, called him “a true gentleman.”
Momot played the role of an attorney in the 1995 Martin Scorsese film “Casino,” according to imdb.com.
Details regarding funeral services were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.