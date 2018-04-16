Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74

Longtime criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died at the age of 74.

John Momot (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crime figure "Fat Herbie" Herbie Blitzstein, left, with his lawyer John Momot before Blitzstein was killed in 1997. (File Photo)

Crime figure "Fat Herbie" Herbie Blitzstein, left, leaving federal court after pleading guilty to charges in four different cases with his lawyer, John Momot in 1987.

Paul Dottore leaves federal court with his attorney John Momot in this undated photo. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

John Momot rubs his eyes as his client Sandra Murphy glances over while Judge Joseph Bonaventure discusses Murphy's house arrest in 2001. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorney John Momot makes a point regarding the issue of juror misconduct during the trial of Sandy Murphy, center, and Rick Tabish in 2000. (Jim Laurie/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Margaret Rudin drops her head while her attorneys Michael Amador, left, John Momot and Tom Pitaro listen to the verdict in 2001. Rudin was convicted in the December 1994 murder of her husband and real estate magnate, Ronald Rudin. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

John Momot confers with Margaret Rudin during her trial in 2001. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

William Gilbert, left, stands next to his attorney John Momot in 2010. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Defendants Nancy Quon, left, and her boyfriend William Ronald Webb, far right, stand with attorneys John Momot, second from left, and Thomas Pitaro during their hearing in connection with a complicated suicide plot involving dangerous drugs in 2011. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Richard Newsome, right, confers with his attorney John Momot while making his initial court appearance in 2017 at the Regional Justice Center. Newsome was found guilty fatally shooting former Chaparral High School football player Richard Nelson. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Momot was a well-known figure throughout the Nevada court system whose legal knowledge often was sought by his peers.

Momot was a well-known figure throughout the Nevada court system whose legal knowledge often was sought by his peers.

He served as a captain in the U.S. Army during the height of the Vietnam War, according to his law firm’s website, counted a high-ranking associate of the late Chicago mobster Anthony Spilotro among his clients, and commanded the respect of young lawyers and veteran attorneys in the Las Vegas legal community.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini, who looked up to Momot throughout her career, called him “a true gentleman.”

Momot played the role of an attorney in the 1995 Martin Scorsese film “Casino,” according to imdb.com.

Details regarding funeral services were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

