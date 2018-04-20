Longtime Las Vegas FBI agent retiring, joining Wynn Resorts

Patrick G. Brodsky, a longtime FBI agent in Las Vegas, is retiring from the agency and will take on an executive role with Wynn Resorts.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Patrick G. Brodsky will retire from the FBI on April 27 after 23 years with the bureau, according to a release from a public relations firm representing him. Brodsky, 50, served as part of the bureau’s Las Vegas division and specialized in organized crime as an agent and a supervisory agent. His duties included white-collar crime, violent crime, public corruption, health care fraud and crimes against children.

He joined the bureau after six years as a police officer in Charleston, South Carolina, and earned a criminal justice degree from The Citadel.

The release said he will take on an unspecified executive role with Wynn Resorts.

