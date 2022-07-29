LOOKING BACK: Historic floods in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

Thursday’s massive storm across the Las Vegas Valley triggered more than several memories of all-time flooding here.

Floodwaters sink cars and fill the Caesars Palace parking lot during a flash flood July 3, 1975, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Lee McDonald/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Schoolchildren cross a flooded street near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road on July 8, 1999. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A flooded intersection at Washington Avenue and Pecos Road on July 8, 1999. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An overturned automobile sits in front of the Ramada Deluxe Suites on Boulder Highway on July 8, 1999. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Onlookers watch the floodwaters crossing Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue on July 8, 1999. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two boys push a bicycle through the intersection of Charleston and Lamb boulevards on July 8, 1999. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A man stands in the backyard of his flooded home during the 1999 flood. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Floodwaters cross Boulder Highway just north of Russel Road on July 8, 1999. The road was blocked by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and several helicopter rescues were made in the area. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Floodwaters cover the Desert Rose Golf Course on July 8, 1999. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Chris Kangas, left, and Mike Suits calm a pot-bellied pig they rescued at a residence on Thurgood Avenue on July 8, 1999. The pig was outside in a pen when the floodwaters began to rise. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Deana and Ron Bender, residents of the Miracle Mile trailer park, walk near their home along Boulder Highway with their dog, Spike, on July 12, 1999. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police rescue a man after his vehicle was washed off Boulder Highway and into the Flamingo Wash in July 1999. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars pick their way across broken pavement on the Spencer Street bridge over the Flamingo Wash on July 8, 1999 in Las Vegas. Heavy rains caused the wash to overflow its banks, damaging the street and cutting away at the banks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A Las Vegas Fire & Rescue fire truck drives through floodwaters in Las Vegas on Aug. 19, 2003. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A Las Vegas Fire & Rescue fire truck sits at the flooded intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Gowan Road on Aug. 19, 2003. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Juliette Lopez waits for help at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Gowan Road in Las Vegas on Aug. 19, 2003. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Firefighters are rescued from the fire truck at the flooded intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Gowan Road in Las Vegas on Aug. 19, 2003. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Juliette Lopez stands by her car at the flooded intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Gowan Road in Las Vegas on Aug. 19, 2003. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A helicopter rescues people trapped by floodwaters in Las Vegas on Aug. 19, 2003. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue firefighters are rescued off of a fire truck caught in the torrent at the corner of Gowan Road and Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas on Aug. 19, 2003. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue firefighters are rescued off of a fire truck caught in the torrent at the corner of Gowan Road and Rainbow Bolevard in Las Vegas on Aug. 19, 2003. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Members of the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Department are rescued off a fire truck caught in floodwaters in Las Vegas on Aug. 19, 2003. Heavy rains trapped many in their cars, requiring multiple air rescues. (John Locher)

Members of the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Department are rescued off a fire truck caught in floodwaters in Las Vegas on Aug. 19, 2003. Heavy rains trapped many in their cars, requiring multiple air rescues. (AP Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal, John Locher)

Juliette Lopez sits in her car surrounded by floodwaters in Las Vegas on Aug. 19, 2003. The water had picked up her car and carried it a few blocks before it caught on a pole. She made it safely out of the car. (AP Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal, John Locher)

UNLV students Ryan Klorman, left, and Markus Adam float on pool toys in the parking lot of the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus on Sept. 11, 2012. Heavy monsoonal rains flooded areas throughout the Las Vegas Valley. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People push a stalled car off a flooded street in Las Vegas on Sept. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal, John Locher)

UNLV students walk through floodwaters on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Sept. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal, John Locher)

Taylor Bradley walks across a flooded street behind the Flamingo hotel and casino in Las Vegas on Sept. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal, John Locher)

Eleanor Brown falls while crossing a flooded street in Las Vegas on Sept. 11, 2012. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rainwater floods the ground near Lone Mountain Road west of the 215 Beltway during an afternoon thunderstorm on Sept. 11, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rainwater floods the shoulder of Lone Mountain Road and crosses Al Carrison Street during an afternoon thunderstorm on Sept. 11, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rainwater floods the shoulder and crosses Lone Mountain Road west of the 215 Beltway during an afternoon thunderstorm on Sept. 11, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flooding from an afternoon thunderstorm creates a waterfall into a construction area just west of the 215 Beltway near Lone Mountain Road on Sept. 11, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas police search and rescue team plucks a stranded motorist from a flooded road near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane on Sept. 11, 2012. Heavy rains turned the nearby Desert Rose Golf Course into a river. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ken Jackson, of Las Vegas, pushes his stalled Toyota Cressida along Eastern Avenue near U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas on Sept. 11, 2012. Heavy rains and flooding caused road closures, including the 215 Beltway. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flooding is seen behind The Flamingo hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 11, 2012. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fourteen-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez walks home from school through flooding along Eastern Avenue near Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas on Sept. 11, 2012. Heavy rains and flooding caused road closures, including the 215 Beltway. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This gallery is accompanied by Review-Journal remembrances of several of those events. (The 2003 entry also contains information from The Associated Press).

July 3, 1975

A summer monsoon triggered a flash flood in the Las Vegas Valley.

While some gamblers sat unaware inside Las Vegas Strip casinos, floodwaters put Interstate 15 exits underwater and closed major intersections.

Raging water swept down the Flamingo Wash into the parking lot at Caesars Palace on the Strip, flooding hundreds of cars. Cranes had to be brought in to move the cars. Some vehicles were reported to be found miles away from Caesars.

Rushing water and erosion brought down telephone poles. Sewage plants were overwhelmed, and fetid water was expelled through manhole covers.

Well owners were warned of contamination. Estimates of damage exceeded $4 million.

While directing traffic, two North Las Vegas city employees died after they were hit by a wall of water at Losee and Craig roads and were swept away from their vehicle.

July 8, 1999

Just before 11 a.m., the National Weather Service logged the first few drops of a summer storm.

By 12:15 p.m., parts of the Las Vegas Valley were under water, and rain would continue to fall until about 3 p.m. The storm dumped billions of gallons of rain that damaged homes and businesses, flipped cars, flooded streets and caused millions of dollars in damage.

Weather service meteorologist Todd Lericos said the storm started on the west side of town and slowly moved toward the center. The valley slopes downward from west to east, so even as floodwater ran downhill, the storm followed it.

“So you’re dropping more rainwater on the flood before it made it downstream, and that really amplified the flooding,” Lericos said.

Two people died in the storm. A woman was killed in a rain-related crash on Boulder Highway at the start of the storm, and police later pulled the body of a drowned man out of the Flamingo Wash.

The Metropolitan Police Department received about 1,200 emergency calls, more than twice the usual daily number at the time. Metro and the Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments received more than 3,100 calls.

Aug. 19, 2003

Powerful thunderstorms dumped as much as 3 inches of rain on parts of Las Vegas and Henderson, causing flash floods that trapped motorists atop their cars and swamped some neighborhoods.

The torrential downpour came as thunderstorms pounded the area, bringing severe flooding primarily to the northwest section of the city.

The intense storm dumped 3 inches of rain in 90 minutes in one area, overwhelming flood control channels. Officials said 2.3 inches of rain was recorded in 20 minutes in another neighborhood.

The storm also closed a portion of U.S. Highway 95, rendered a responding fire truck immobile and sent people scrambling to their rooftops for rescue by helicopter.

Sept. 11, 2012

Record rainfall drenched the driest city in North America, stranding drivers and cars, delaying flights, swamping the county courthouse lobby and producing a wall of floodwater that swept a golf course maintenance man to his death.

Luis Lopez-Solis, 31, of Las Vegas, disappeared while he was working at Desert Rose Golf Course, along the Las Vegas Wash.

At UNLV, a parking lot near the Thomas & Mack Center was covered with several feet of water, submerging some vehicles to the bottoms of their doors and deeper.

A storm in August killed 17-year-old Green Valley High School senior William Mootz when floodwaters swept him away.

He disappeared after falling into the fast-moving rapids of the Pittman Wash behind the Target store at Stephanie Street and Sunset Road in Henderson.

