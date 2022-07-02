Looking back on 4th of July celebrations in the Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

Over the years, Las Vegas has become a popular destination to celebrate the patriotic holiday.

This July 4, 1981, file photo shows Boy Scout troop 263 celebrating Fourth of July in Boulder City. (File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This July 4, 1981, file photo shows women dressed up for the parade in Boulder City. (File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This July 4, 1981, file photo shows children watching the parade in Boulder City. (File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This July 4, 1982, file photo shows a girl holding a flag in Boulder City. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This July 4, 1986, file photo shows men dressed in patriotic garb for Fourth of July parade. (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This July 4, 1986, file photo shows a girl dressed up for the parade in Boulder City. (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This July 4, 1986, file photos shows women riding in Fourth of July parade. (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal )

In this July 4, 2005, file photo, the Las Vegas Philharmonic orchestra perform its Star Spangled Spectacular while fireworks blast during the "1812 Overture" finale of its Fourth of July event at Hills Park in Summerlin. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 4, 2007, file photo, Elvis impersonators Don Rose, left, and his seven-year-old son Ryan ride a float during the 59th annual Fourth of July Damboree Parade along Nevada Highway in Boulder City. (Sara Tramiel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this 2009 file photo, the founding fathers and mother enjoy their ride on a patriotic float during the 2009 Summerlin Fourth of July parade. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 4, 2011, file photo, six-year-old Giovanna Vogt waves while riding in the 17th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on Hills Center Drive in Las Vegas. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 4, 2011, file photo, Megan Gneiting, 13, center, and Heather Gneiting, 11, right, clap for a float during the 17th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 4, 2011, file photo, Filipino American Association dancers perform during the 17th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 3, 2012, file photo, Frankie Perez and the Truth entertain the crowd during the North Las Vegas Fourth of July celebration at Seastrand Park in North Las Vegas. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this Thursday, July 4, 2013, file photo, Roger Johnson, center, is doused with water as he does push-ups for the crowd during the 65th annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration parade on Avenue B in Boulder City. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 4, 2014, file photo, Chase, 8, left, and Rainey Easter, 2, watch the 66th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration "Wings of Freedom" parade in Boulder City. The parade was a main event among activities during Boulder City's Fourth of July celebration. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 4, 2014, file photo, Casimer Kusak rides rides in the 66th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration "Wings of Freedom" parade in Boulder City. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 4, 2015, file photo, a giant American flag is carried during the 21st Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 4, 2015, file photo, Tim Hauter, left, and Ken Morane, members of Elk's Lodge #1682, prepare hamburgers for Fourth of July celebrants in Broadbent Park during the 67th Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration in Boulder City. (Jason Ogulnik/Boulder City Review)

In this July 4, 2015, file photo, fireworks explode over the Strip in Las Vegas as seen from Ghostbar at the Palms hotel-casino. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 4, 2017, file photo, patriotic stilt walkers wave to crowds during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

In this July 4, 2017, file photo, a patriotic Santa Claus smiles out to the crowds during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

In this July 4, 2017, file photo, a young paradegoer waves to crowds as he marches in the parade route during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

In this July 4, 2017, file photo, people watch fireworks explode during Fourth of July festivities at Heritage Park in Henderson. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 4, 2018, file photo, Fourth of July fireworks fill the Las Vegas skyline at the Elation rooftop pool at the Stratosphere hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In this July 4, 2018, fireworks explode from a launchpad behind the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza firework store during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 4, 2019, file photo, Golden Knight showgirls take a group photo during the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 4, 2019, file photo, spectators partake in water fights during the parade at the annual Damboree Celebration in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In this July 4, 2019, file photo, young spectators watch parade participants pass by at the annual Damboree Celebration in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In this July 4, 2019, file photo, Kathy Koch takes a photo with a man dressed as Uncle Sam during the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 4, 2019, file photo, soul singers perform during the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 4, 2020, file photo, Ruben Kihuen shoots some video as he rides past the Flags Over Summerlin display along S. Town Center Drive sponsored by Centralized Security Services in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In this July 4, 2020, file photo, people watch the Red Rock Casino fireworks show from Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In this July 4, 2020, file photo, people light off fireworks near Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this July 3, 2021, file photo, Olivia Ruecking enjoys a treat as the parade passes down Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

In this July 3, 2021, file photo, a dune buggy passes through the parade route during the two-day Damboree event on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

People gather to watch fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In this July 4, 2021, file photo, fireworks go off along the Las Vegas Strip as people watch from the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In this July 4, 2021, file photo, people watch as fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a 4th of July Fireworks show in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

In this July 4, 2021, file photo, fireworks go off along the Las Vegas Strip as people watch from the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Fourth of July weekend in Las Vegas is in full swing with events, fireworks shows and parades planned all over the city.

Take a moment to revisit some of the events of summers past including the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade and the Boulder City Parade.