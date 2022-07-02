Looking back on 4th of July celebrations in the Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Over the years, Las Vegas has become a popular destination to celebrate the patriotic holiday.
The Fourth of July weekend in Las Vegas is in full swing with events, fireworks shows and parades planned all over the city.
Take a moment to revisit some of the events of summers past including the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade and the Boulder City Parade.