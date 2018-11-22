Looking back on ‘Casino’ in theaters in 1995 — PHOTO ARCHIVE

Robert De Niro stars as Sam "Ace" Rothstein, picked by Mob bosses to front four Las Vegas casinos, who ends up doubling their take and changing the rules of how the casinos are run. (Phil Caruso/Universal Pictures)

Las Vegas casino operator Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal is shown in this undated Review-Journal file photo.

Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal's 1981 Cadillac is shown after it exploded October 4, 1982 in the Marie Callender's parking lot at 600 East Sahara Avenue. (Rene Germanier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas casino operator Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, second from left, stands with his attorney Oscar Goodman, second from right, and his family, from left, wife Geri, and kids, Stephanie, Steven and Robin in this Review-Journal file photo from November 1976 as Rosenthal makes an appearance in court. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Casino executive Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, right, sits next to his wife Geri Rosenthal in their Las Vegas home in this photograph from the 1970s. The two-story home is currently up for sale and includes many of the original features installed by the mob-affiliated owner. A secret gun compartment and heavy, bulletproof windows and doors have remained in the 1970s-style home. (Rosenthal family photo courtesy, Jeff Green)

Martin Scorsese with "Casino" co-star Robert De Niro. (Phil Caruso/Universal Pictures)

Martin Scorsese with "Casino" co-star Sharon Stone. (Phil Caruso/Universal Pictures)

Martin Scorsese with "Casino" co-star Joe Pesci. (Phil Caruso/Universal Pictures)

James Woods portrays Ginger's true love, sleazy pimp Lester Diamond in the 1995 release, "Casino." (Phil Caruso/Universal Pictures)

Alan King as Andy Stone in Casino. (Universal City Studios, Inc.)

Kevin Pollak plays mob-controlled politician Phillip Green in the 1995 release, "Casino." (Phil Caruso/Universal Pictures)

Casino director/co-writer Martin Scorsese. (Universal City Studios, Inc.)

Robert De Niro portrays gambler "Ace" Rothstein, whose romance with the alluring Ginger (Sharon Stone), ignites director Martin Scorsese's "Casino," a tale of greed and betrayal set in 1970's Las Vegas. (Phil Caruso/Universal Pictures)

Sharon Stone stars as Ginger McKenna, the chip-hustling vamp who mesmerizes Ace, becomes his trophy wife and spirits him towards an amazing, tragic downfall. (Universal City Studios, Inc.)

Ginger (Sharon Stone) steals the well protected heart of Ace Rothstein (Robert De Niro), but his love for her soon becomes tainted by neurotic impulses and insidious possessiveness. (Universal City Studios, Inc.)

Casino director/co-writer Martin Scorsese with star Sharon Stone. (Universal City Studios, Inc.)

Ginger (Sharon Stone) catches Ace's eye while working her winning ways in his casino in the 1995 release, "Casino." (Phil Caruso/Universal Pictures)

Ginger (Sharon Stone) catches Ace's eye while working her winning ways in his casino, managed by his aide de camp Billy Sherbert (Don Rickles) in the 1995 release, "Casino." (Phil Caruso/Universal Pictures)

Joe Pesci stars as Nicky Santoro, Ace's hot-tempered best friend who brings his streetwise muscle to Ace's Las Vegas operation and eventually betrays him. (Universal City Studios, Inc.)

Nicky's (Joe Pesci) loyalty to his best friend Ace is put to the test when Ace's unhappy wife Ginger (Sharon Stone) comes knocking on his door. (Universal City Studios, Inc.)

Violence-prone Nicky (Joe Pesci) throws his weight around in the Tangiers, accompanied by his henchman Marino (Frank Vincent) in the 1995 release, "Casino." (Phil Caruso/Universal Pictures)

Casino executive Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal, left, sits next to his wife Geri Rosenthal in their Las Vegas home in this photograph from the 1970s. (Jeff Green/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas casino operator Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, left, looks over paperwork with attorney Harry Claiborne, center, and attorney Oscar Goodman in this undated Review-Journal file photo.

Actor Robert Conrad, left, talks with host Frank Rosenthal during an appearance on "The Frank Rosenthal Show" filmed at the Stardust Hotel Aug. 22, 1977. NOTE: Rosenthal was made famous in 1995 when actor Robert De Niro portrayed him and his life in Las Vegas in the movie "Casino." (Photo courtesy, Boyd Gaming Corp.)

Las Vegas casino operator Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal smokes a cigerette after a hearing before the Nevada Gaming Commission in Carson City, Nev., in 1988. The commission ruled against Rosenthal placing him on the Nevada Gaming Commission's List of Excluded Persons, better known as the Black Book, which makes it illegal for the casino operator to step foot in Nevada casinos. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas casino operator Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, left, waits as his attorney Oscar Goodman looks over an information board that contains Rosenthal's gaming history before the start of a hearing before the Nevada Gaming Commission in Carson City, Nev., in 1988. The commission ruled against Rosenthal placing him on the Nevada Gaming Commission's List of Excluded Persons, better known as the Black Book, which makes it illegal for the casino operator to step foot in a Nevada casino. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The view from the second floor master bedroom in the home formerly owned by Lefty Rosenthal seen on March 23, 2011. The view calls to mind a scene from “Casino” in which a small plane lands on the golf course behind “Ace” Rothstein’s house as Rothstein, played by Robert De Niro, talks to Nevada Gaming Control Board agents. (F. Andrew Taylor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When “Casino” hit theaters in 1995 — 23 years ago today — Las Vegas was growing fast.

Tourism boomed, and corporate owners thrived. It was the sixth anniversary of The Mirage, and the southern end of the Strip was a forest of construction cranes. Oscar Goodman, who portrayed himself in the movie, was four years away from his first term as mayor.

“Casino” put one of the city’s biggest storylines in front of moviegoers.

Robert De Niro and director Martin Scorsese made Sam “Ace” Rothstein — the character based on Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal’s life — a romanticized reality for Las Vegas just as the city was coming to grips with its past.

Have a look at the publicity shots released by the movie studio, and the real-life photos of Rosenthal from the Review-Journal’s files.