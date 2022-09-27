Looking back on construction of the 215 Beltway — PHOTOS

A major artery of the Las Vegas Valley’s transportation network wasn’t always here to help us get around.

Work continues on Interstate 215 on the east side of Windmill Lane on March 28, 1996. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction being done on the first leg of the Las Vegas Beltway to be built west of Interstate 15 in January 1999. (Mike Salsbury/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction being done on the first leg of the Las Vegas Beltway to be built west of Interstate 15 in January 1999. It extended the beltway from the Interstate 15 and Interstate 215 interchange west to Decatur Boulevard. (Mike Salsbury/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction being done on the first leg of the Las Vegas Beltway to be built west of Interstate 15 in January 1999. It extended the beltway from the Interstate 15 and Interstate 215 interchange west to Decatur Boulevard. (Mike Salsbury/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction being done on the first leg of the Las Vegas Beltway to be built west of Interstate 15 in January 1999. It extended the beltway from the Interstate 15 and Interstate 215 interchange west to Decatur Boulevard. (Mike Salsbury/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A grand opening ceremony for new segment of the Las Vegas Beltway from Interstate 15 To Decatur Boulevard in January 1999. Part of the opening celebration was an attempt by Jim “Jet “Nelson driving on the new portion in an attempt to surpass 400 mph. (Ralph Fountain/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Event is a grand opening ceremony for new segment of the Las Vegas Beltway the segment of the Interstate 215 is from Interstate 15 To Decatur Boulevard in January 1999. Part of the opening celebration will be an attempt by Jim “Jet “Nelson as he drives on the new portion in an attempt to surpass 400 mph. (Ralph Fountain/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Event is a grand opening ceremony for new segment of the Las Vegas Beltway the segment of the Interstate 215 is from Interstate 15 To Decatur Boulevard. Part of the opening celebration will be an attempt by Jim “Jet “Nelson as he drives on the new portion in an attempt to surpass 400 mph. (Ralph Fountain/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews installing traffic lights and road signs near Decatur Boulevard and the newest segment of the Las Vegas Beltway on March 12, 1999, a 1.7-mile section that links Decatur to Interstate 15. For the first time, the planned 53-mile beltway will carry traffic west of Interstate 15, opening a new corridor to McCarran International Airport and the southeast valley. (Steve Andrascik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction on the 2-15 Beltway on Oct. 16, 2000. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

End of Beltway near Decatur looking west on Jan. 23, 2001. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction on the 215 Beltway near Ann Road on May 17, 2001. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The I-215 Beltway deadends at I-15 near the Las Vegas Speedway. The photo was taken on March 2, 2003. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The second to last section of the Las Vegas Beltway between Cheyenne Avenue and Lone Mountain Road opened Aug. 29, 2003. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction continues on Interstate 215, also known as the Las Vegas Beltway, near Russell Road Thursday, May 18, 2006. The Regional Transportation Commission expects to approve a half-billion dollar budget with the largest portion slated for the ongoing I-215 project. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A view of the intersection of the 215 Beltway and Cheyenne Avenue in northwest Las Vegas as construction continues to widen the 215 beltway and provide on and off ramps to improve traffic flow along the 215 Beltway on May 27, 2007. (Jim MIller/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A worker takes surveying measurements near heavy equipment lined up to begin work on Clark County Route 215 at Jones Blvd., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2011. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Bruce Woodbury Beltway, also known as the 215 Beltway, wasn’t always here to help us get from Henderson to Summerlin and beyond.

The Beltway, which circles three-quarters of the Las Vegas Valley today and is the largest road project in Southern Nevada history, was originally set to be completed by 2025. However, the Clark County route was completed in 2003 to keep up with demand from the valley’s growing population.

The Beltway was named after former Clark County Commissioner Bruce Woodbury, who served for 28 years — the longest of any commissioner in Nevada history.

The first stretch of the Beltway, the Interstate 215 portion, is maintained by the Nevada Department of Transportation. The first portion of the interstate between 1-15 and Harry Reid International Airport was finished in 1996. In 2005, the I-215 interchange at U.S. Route 95 in Henderson was completed.

During this time, the interstate also made its Hollywood debut in “Lethal Weapon 4.” For two weeks in 1998, the road was closed for filming.

With funding from a tax program passed by the Nevada Legislature in 1991, the Clark County-controlled and funded portion of the Beltway, Clark County Route 215, was constructed. The primary sources for the project were the Motor Vehicle Privilege Tax and a new development tax. Additional taxes going toward state and county government development were approved in May 2003 by the Legislature to help raise an additional $2.7 billion over the next 25 years to go toward widening the Beltway.

The first part of the 215 Beltway to be built west of Interstate 15 was completed in January 1999. To celebrate the completion of the road extending from Interstate 15 to Decatur Boulevard, race car driver Jim “Jet” Nelson drove on the new portion as crowds watched from the side of the highway.

In 2000, construction finished on an 8-mile stretch of the Beltway through Summerlin.

In the northeast valley, Clark County Route 215 ends at Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Work on this portion of the Beltway is ongoing, and is anticipated to finish in the fourth quarter of 2022.