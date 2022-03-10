59°F
Lose sleep, check smoke alarms as Las Vegas springs forward

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2022 - 8:34 pm
 
It’s seldom great to lose sleep. But many Nevadans will do that when they make the semi-annual clock adjustment this weekend.

It is time to spring forward.

Daylight Saving Time begins officially at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is urging all residents to advance their clocks an hour Saturday night and also to check your smoke alarms.

Smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half, the agency says.

You should replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

“As many as seven people die in this country every day from a home fire, but smoke alarms cut your risk in half,” said Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada. “Protect your household this weekend. Turn your clocks forward and test your smoke alarms.”

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

For the record, standard time returns Sunday, Nov. 6.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

