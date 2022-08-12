91°F
Lovers & Friends concertgoer’s death an accident, coroner says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 5:37 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2022 - 9:16 am
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday ruled that the death of a Lovers & Friends Festival concertgoer was an accident.

Jacqueline Torres Espinoza, 22, of Las Vegas, died from cardiac dysrhythmia in the setting of combined psilocin and ethanol use. Her other significant conditions were obesity and cardiomegaly, according to the coroner.

Torres Espinoza died on May 14 at Valley Hospital Medical Center around 7:30 p.m.

The festival took place on the Strip over two days in May.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

