Local Las Vegas

LVCVA lawyer gets 7.5 percent salary boost, 25 percent bonus

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2017 - 12:06 pm
 

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s lawyer has received a 7.5 percent salary increase and a 25 percent bonus from the organization’s board of directors.

The board unanimously approved the action Tuesday during an evaluation of attorney Luke Puschnig and President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter.

The raise brings Puschnig’s annual salary to $198,761 with a one-time bonus of $46,223.

The raise and bonus equaled percentage increases approved by the board for Puschnig in 2016.

During the evaluation, Ralenkotter received a 6 percent salary increase bringing his annual pay to $440,430 with a one-time 50 percent bonus of $208,000.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

 

