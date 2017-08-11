LVCVA lawyer gets 7.5 percent salary boost, 25 percent bonus

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s lawyer has received a 7.5 percent salary increase and a 25 percent bonus from the organization’s board of directors.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority legal counsel Luke Pushnig, LVCVA Chief Financial Officer Rana Lacer and LVCVA Senior Vice President for Operations Terry Jicinsky listen to a presentation during a meeting of the Las Vegas City Council Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (Sam Morris Las Vegas News Bureau)

The board unanimously approved the action Tuesday during an evaluation of attorney Luke Puschnig and President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter.

The raise brings Puschnig’s annual salary to $198,761 with a one-time bonus of $46,223.

The raise and bonus equaled percentage increases approved by the board for Puschnig in 2016.

During the evaluation, Ralenkotter received a 6 percent salary increase bringing his annual pay to $440,430 with a one-time 50 percent bonus of $208,000.

