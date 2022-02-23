LVMPD Foundation launches Black Giving Circle

The initiative of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is to forge relationships between the Southern Nevada Black community and local law enforcement.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Black Giving Circle launched Wednesday.

The goals of the Black Giving Circle are to support programs that strengthen relationships between the community and cops. Those programs include Bolden Little League, Hockey United, Cooking with a Cop, Reading with a Cop, Conversations with a Cop, Empowering Our Girls Workshop and Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship Program.

Membership in Black Giving Circle is open to community and local business leaders to support these programs.

The campaign is a partnership between the LVMPD Foundation and the Urban Chamber of Commerce.

Presenters include Tom Kovach, executive director of the LVMPD Foundation; Latoya Holman, director of community relations for the LVMPD Foundation; Ken Evans, Urban Chamber of Commerce Las Vegas president; and Rushia Brown, former WNBA player and leader of the LVMPD Empowering our Girls workshops.

For more information, go to lvmpdfoundation.org.