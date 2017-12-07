Lyft recognizes most popular destinations for visitors to Las Vegas

Two of the most popular destinations for Lyft drivers working in Las Vegas over the past year didn’t change from 2016, executives with the ride-hailing company said on Wednesday.

Lyft driver Laury Stoeser drives to the Caesars hotel-casino ride-hailing pick up location in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

For a second consecutive year, In-N-Out Burger was the “most visited restaurant” for Lyft riders, while Topgolf was once again designated at the “most visited bar,” officials said while announcing the second annual “Lyftie Awards,” which recognizes how riders spend their time in Las Vegas.

As the only four-year college in the region, it’s no surprise that UNLV took the top spot as Lyft’s “most visited university.” The Fremont Street Experience was named “most visited event space,” while Fashion Show Mall was named the “Only in Vegas” spot.

And, with the recent legalization of recreational marijuana, Reef Dispensary was designated as Lyft’s “trending designation” for being the location with the biggest increase in year-over-year passenger drop-off offs.

