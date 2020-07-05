Mahogany Fire at Mount Charleston 94 percent contained

The Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston reached 94 percent containment Saturday evening, though Lee Canyon Road still remains closed.

Fire retardant can be seen on hills from Lee Canyon Road to prevent the spread of the Mahogany Fire in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mahogany Fire at Mount Charleston was almost fully contained by Saturday evening, though Lee Canyon Road still remains closed.

Containment reached 94 percent on Saturday, according to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest officials. That’s up from the 76 percent containment reached as of Friday night.

The fire still covered 2,794 acres Saturday, and Lee Canyon Road and Deer Creek Road will remain closed until further notice, according to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest spokeswoman Cassie Wanderfee.

She said light winds throughout the day Saturday led to minimal fire activity that allowed firefighters to continue decreasing the fire’s spread. A small area on the east side of the fire was still too hot for firefighters to deem contained, and the area will be monitored Sunday, national forest officials said in a statement.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.