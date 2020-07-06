Mahogany Fire at Mount Charleston 95 percent contained

Fire crews on Mount Charleston are making progress on the 2,800-acre Mahogany Fire, which was 95 percent contained as of late Sunday, a week after it started.

The forest ridge is burned below the Angel Peak FAA Radar Site during the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The fire danger remains very high as winds pick up again during the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fire crews on Mount Charleston are making progress on the 2,800-acre Mahogany Fire, which was 95 percent contained as of late Sunday, a week after it started.

Dry and windy conditions are expected to continue this week, and the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Tuesday.

Meteorologist John Adair said 10 to 20 mph winds are expected to roll into the valley on Monday afternoon, and they are expected to pick up to 35 mph gusts by Tuesday. The red flag warning is set for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Adair said.

“The weather conditions will be extremely critical for fires,” he said. “The fire crews will need to have a defensive plan and monitor the fire closely.”

The crews working the fire said that interior hot spots are still smoldering south of the Deer Creek Spur Road and northeast of Angel Peak, along the south edge of the fire.

Containment of the Mahogany Fire was at 94 percent on the Fourth of July, up from 76 percent on Friday.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.