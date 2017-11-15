Major collector-car auction Mecum Las Vegas 2017 rolls into town

The world’s largest collector-car auction company will produce its first-ever Las Vegas collector-car auction from Thursday through Saturday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The auction will fature an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, hot rods, and more to cross the auction block from about 20 surrounding states and Canada.

Among the main attractions consigned to date for Mecum Las Vegas 2017 is a well-documented 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra Roadster that retains its original aluminum body, red seat covers, 6-inch chrome wire wheels and remains one of the most original automatic-equipped Cobras in existence.

Another headliner is a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster that is documented with a copy of the original build sheet confirming its matching-numbers chassis, body, engine, four-speed transmission and differential.

Also included among the main attractions is a well-documented two-owner 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird that stands as one of the most original and highly optioned Hemi Superbirds known to exist.

“The quality of cars that our consignment team has assembled for our first collector-car event in Las Vegas is extremely impressive, and I highly encourage everyone to go to Mecum.com to preview the incredible lineup for themselves,” noted Sam Murtaugh, Mecum’s vice president of marketing and presentation. “While we are certainly no strangers to the city of Las Vegas, we are thrilled to be bringing a regularly scheduled Mecum collector-car experience to town this November.”

Several private collections will round out the quality consignments in Las Vegas with collector Les Quam bringing 11 highly desirable vehicles including a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, five Vipers and a ’68 Yenko Camaro.

Barry Walston will also bring a selection of vehicles with six of his finest ‘30s Fords and more set to be offered at no reserve.