Make-A-Wish delivers some new puppy love to 18-year-old Las Vegan

The Make-A-Wish Foundation on Saturday gifted a 18-year-old Las Vegas teenager with a golden retriever puppy she can take to doctors’ appointments and chemotherapy treatments.

Devynn Mills, senior wish support specialist from Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, left, hands 18-year-old Las Vegan Lauren Cleveland her new golden retriever puppy outside her home on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A car parade passes Las Vegan Lauren Cleveland, who received a new puppy from Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, outside her home on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eighteen-year-old Las Vegan Lauren Cleveland, right, poses for photos with her father Jason, left, and her mother Stephanie, center, after getting a golden retriever puppy from Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eighteen-year-old Las Vegan Lauren Cleveland holds her new puppy next to her mother Stephanie as Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada celebrates with her on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Members of the Burton-Watkins and Moffatt families, who live across the street from Las Vegan Lauren Cleveland, watch as Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada grants Lauren her wish, a golden retriever puppy, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Honking cars and waving neighbors ushered in a new best friend for 18-year-old Lauren Cleveland, who was given a golden retriever puppy Saturday through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The organization delivered the puppy to Cleveland at her northwest Las Vegas home while cars drove by displaying signs congratulating her. Cleveland was born with a type of neurofibromatosis — a brain tumor on her optic nerve — that has required her to undergo chemotherapy in the past year, said her father, Jason Cleveland.

Las Vegas Review-Journal employees participated in the socially distanced celebration that brought the puppy to Lauren Cleveland, and the newspaper also donated a PetSmart gift card and supplies for her new dog.

“I’m really thankful that we were able to bring him here today, and he’s going to have a nice loving home, hopefully forever,” the 18-year-old said while standing outside her home and holding the puppy, which she named Casper.

Jason Cleveland said that his daughter has always been an animal lover and would bring home stray animals as a child. Her family has another dog, two cats and two turtles, and she’s thinking about becoming a veterinarian.

Casper was chosen from a breeder in Utah for his calm temperament and potential to form a strong bond with a person, said Devynn Mills, a senior wish support specialist from Make-A-Wish.

“He’s just perfect, he’s so mellow and he’s a one-human guy,” Mills said. “He’s so ready to bond with Lauren.”

Jason Cleveland said his daughter wanted a puppy she could bring with her to doctors’ appointments and monthly chemotherapy treatments. She has to travel to Phoenix every two weeks to see an eye specialist because of the location of the tumor, he said.

The tumor might eventually cause Lauren Cleveland to lose her eyesight, her dad said, and Casper might be trained as a service dog in the future.

While her two young nephews ran around her feet, the 18-year-old cuddled her new puppy and showed him off to the neighborhood children across the street.

“He’s so perfect,” Lauren Cleveland told her dad during the celebration. She said she looks forward to buying new toys for Casper and giving him love and cuddles.

Jason Cleveland said that watching Casper being delivered reminded him that “there are a lot of good people in the world.”

“Even during a pandemic, people are willing to do these kinds of things,” he said. “It’s just very humbling and overwhelming.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.