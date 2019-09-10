Man, 22, dies after being hit by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

A pedestrian who died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest valley was a 22-year-old Las Vegas man, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian who died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest valley was a 22-year-old Las Vegas man, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Michael Anthony McVoy was hit by the vehicle just after 9 p.m. on the 5300 block of West Tropical Parkway, near North Decatur Boulevard. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The coroner’s office had not determined his cause and manner of death as of Tuesday morning.

McVoy was in the middle of the block when he was struck, said Lt. David Gordon of the Metropolitan Police Department.

No other details have been made available by Metro.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.