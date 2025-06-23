Man, 42, ‘mechanically extricated’ from SUV dies after Las Vegas crash

A crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of North Eastern Avenue and East Stewart Avenue happened just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The intersection of Stewart and Eastern Avenues, where a fatal crash occurred early in the morning on Sunday, June 22, 2025, is seen in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic along Stewart Avenue crosses Eastern Avenue, where a fatal crash occurred early in the morning on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man died after he was extricated from his SUV following a multiple-vehicle crash Sunday morning, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

A crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of North Eastern Avenue and East Stewart Avenue happened just before 6:30 a.m. That’s when, police say, the driver of a 2021 Toyota Camry was traveling on East Stewart Avenue “at a high rate of speed” and “failed to stop” at the traffic light.

The 42-year-old male driver who was in a 2005 Volkswagen Touareg heading north on Eastern Avenue was making a left turn onto Stewart Avenue when it was struck by the Camry, according to the news release.

Police say both vehicles ended up in a southeast direction and the Camry ultimately also struck a stopped 2019 Nissan Rogue near the intersection. As a result, the Rogue made contact with “a stopped Peterbilt semi-truck,” the press release states.

The Touareg driver had significant injuries and was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to Metro.

The 23-year-old male Camry driver was also transported to University Medical Center with substantial injuries, and was “booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center for charges related to the collision,” the news release states.

The Rogue driver and passenger were transported to University Medical Center as well.

Metro says the 42-year-old man’s death marks the 82nd traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2025.

The crash remains under investigation.

