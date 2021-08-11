Man, 50, dead after apparent drowning at Lake Las Vegas, coroner says

Henderson police responded to an apparent drowning Monday near a marina at Lake Las Vegas. It marked the second apparent drowning at the lake this year.

Clark County coroner’s office (Review-Journal file photo)

Henderson police responded to an apparent drowning Monday near a marina at Lake Las Vegas.

Police in a news release Monday said officers were called at about 8 a.m. to the area of Strada Di Villaggio at Lake Las Vegas in reference to a body found.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the person found dead as Fernando Aranabia, a 50-year-old Henderson man. His place of death was listed as a marina at the lake.

Police on Monday said the death was not considered suspicious and may have been related to a report of a possible drowning in the area on Sunday. The coroner’s office had not determined Aranabia’s cause and manner of death as of Tuesday.

His death marks the second apparent drowning at Lake Las Vegas this year.

In May, the body of a woman whom police said apparently drowned was found in the lake near the 20 block of Summer House Drive. Months later, she remains unidentified. Police last week issued a detailed description of the woman and a sketch of her likeness, seeking the public’s help to identify her.

The white woman was estimated to be in her 60s with short, red hair, police said. She was wearing multicolored leggings along with a gray, Christmas-themed shirt that had red long sleeves and a “Mistletoad” design on the front, which featured a toad in a Santa hat under some mistletoe. She was also wearing slip-on athletic shoes, police said.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database, she was about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed about 137 pounds. Kayakers found her floating in the lake, the database entry states.

Anyone with information on her identity may contact detective Michael Condratovich at 702-267-4750, the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.