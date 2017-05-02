ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Man, 53, dies after crash in Henderson

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2017 - 7:09 pm
 

A man died Saturday in Henderson after his car was hit by another car that had run a red light, Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Peter Napoli, 53, died at 4:50 p.m. at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, about five hours after the crash on Boulder Highway and U.S. Highway 95, Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

Napoli, who was driving alone, was going northbound on U.S. 95 in his Nissan Altima when a Jeep Wrangler ran a red light and crashed into his car, the Highway Patrol said.

The Jeep’s driver and a passenger went to Sunrise Hospital with injuries, Stuenkel said. Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
