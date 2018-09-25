Man, 62, hit by car last week in central Las Vegas dies

A 62-year-old pedestrian hit by a car last week in the central valley has died, Las Vegas police said.
Police said Hector Mendoza-Martinez of Las Vegas was struck about 7:33 p.m. Friday on Flamingo Road, near Palos Verdes Street, while crossing outside a crosswalk.
He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. The Clark County coroner’s office told police Monday that the man had died.
The 26-year-old woman driving the 2012 Ford Fusion tried to steer out of Mendoza-Martinez’s way, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release from Monday. She remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.
Mendoza-Martinez’s death was the 103rd traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.
