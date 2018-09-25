Man, 62, hit by car last week in central Las Vegas dies

Police said Hector Mendoza-Martinez of Las Vegas was struck about 7:33 p.m. Friday on Flamingo Road, near Palos Verdes Street, while crossing outside a crosswalk.

A 62-year-old pedestrian hit by a car last week in the central valley has died, Las Vegas police said.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. The Clark County coroner’s office told police Monday that the man had died.

The 26-year-old woman driving the 2012 Ford Fusion tried to steer out of Mendoza-Martinez’s way, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release from Monday. She remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Mendoza-Martinez’s death was the 103rd traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

