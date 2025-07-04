89°F
Man, 74, killed after crashing into building in central Las Vegas Valley

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2025 - 6:29 pm
 

A man was killed after his vehicle hit another before crashing into a building Saturday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

George Petre, 74, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The crash occurred just before 2:20 p.m. on Ernest May Lane, south of West Washington Avenue and west of the intersection with North Rancho Drive. A 2003 Nissan Altima was pulling out of a private drive on the south side of Ernest May. A 2012 Nissan Versa was northbound through private property south of the Altima.

For unknown reasons, the Versa accelerated through landscaping and across the sidewalk, entered the roadway and hit the right rear of the Altima. The Versa continued into the property and crashed into the building at 821 N. Rancho Drive.

The driver of the Altima, a 78-year-old North Las Vegas woman, said she sustained injuries, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined that the cause of death was directly related to the injuries sustained in the crash, police said. It is the 86th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

