Local Las Vegas

Man, 79, dies after crash with Metro officer accused of DUI

A driver died Monday after a crash that authorities said involved a suspected impaired Las Vegas police officer. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2023 - 1:24 pm
 
Updated April 19, 2023 - 12:55 pm
Benjamin Coreas (City of Las Vegas)
A 79-year-old man died Monday after a crash that authorities said involved a suspected impaired Las Vegas police officer.

David Kingsley, of Las Vegas, was identified Wednesday by the Clark County coroner’s office as the man killed in the collision.

Kingsley was driving a white Toyota Camry early on April 12 when he was struck by a black Jeep Wrangler that rolled over near U.S. Highway 95 and Summerlin Parkway, according to a statement from Nevada State Police, who didn’t identify Kingsley by name.

The Jeep had rear-ended another Camry before rolling over, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, Metropolitan Police Department officer Benjamin Coreas, was initially booked into Las Vegas City Jail on misdemeanor charges.

City of Las Vegas spokesperson Jace Radke said Tuesday that the charges against Coreas had not been updated to reflect the death.

Coreas is scheduled to appear in court in June.

Police have said Coreas has worked for the department since 2020 and is assigned to the West Community Policing Division in Metro’s South Central Area Command.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

Slain woman was new doctor who graduated from UNLV
Former Raiders defensive end dies at age 31
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Nevada OKs $200,000 settlement in marshal groping case
$127K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
THE LATEST
Jeff German, seen in 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Review-Journal wins big in Best of the West
By / RJ

The Nevada newspaper competed with the best outlets in the western region and won four first-place awards, including one for its coverage of slain investigative reporter Jeff German.

