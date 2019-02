Arthur Hammon-Smythe, who was reported by Las Vegas police as possibly in need of medical attention, was located Tuesday morning.

Arthur Hammon-Smythe (Las Vegas police)

A 79-year-old man last ween Monday evening has been found, Las Vegas police said.

Arthur Hammon-Smythe was safely located Tuesday morning.

Hammon-Smythe had last been seen about 7 p.m. Monday in the area of East Desert Inn Road and South Eastern Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.

East Desert Inn Road and South Eastern Avenue, las vegas, nv