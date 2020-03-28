Man, 91, hit and killed by car in western Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed after he was hit by a car in west Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Clark County Coroner (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alex Panos, 91, whose city of residence was unknown, was hit by a car near Buffalo Drive and Washington Avenue about 7:45 p.m. The coroner’s office said he died of blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating and did not think the driver was impaired.

