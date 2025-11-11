Man, 93, dies in multi-car crash in southeast Las Vegas

A driver died after a multi-vehicle crash in the southeast valley Monday afternoon.

The unidentified male driver, 93, of Las Vegas, was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Equinox when the crash happened at 1:42 p.m. at the intersection of East Sunset Road and South Sandhill Road, police said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said the “Equinox was traveling east on Sunset, approaching the intersection of Sandhill. A gray Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Sunset, approaching the intersection. The driver of the Equinox failed to yield to westbound traffic and made a left turn from Sunset to northbound Sandhill, entering the path of the Honda. A collision occurred when the front of the Honda contacted the front left of the Equinox. The Honda was redirected in a northwest direction, and the front right of the Honda contacted the left front of a Toyota Camry that was stopped for a solid red traffic signal facing south on Sandhill.”

All three drivers were transported to Sunrise Hospital, police said. The driver of the Equinox was pronounced deceased at Sunrise, police said. The Honda and Toyota drivers sustained minor injuries.

It was the 138th traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction in 2025.