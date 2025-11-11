58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Man, 93, dies in multi-car crash in southeast Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
People leave after picking up their pet food during an Emergency Pet Food Pantry at The Animal ...
Las Vegas emergency pantry helps feed over 1,700 dogs, cats
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Shooting on I-11 sends one person to hospital
Tiffany Reynolds, left, holding a photograph of her daughter McKenzie Scott, her son Kasen, 12, ...
Judge sentences drunken driver who killed Arbor View senior
The Grand Prix Plaza entrance on May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review ...
Grand Prix Plaza’s 2026 opening date revealed
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2025 - 11:26 pm
 

A driver died after a multi-vehicle crash in the southeast valley Monday afternoon.

The unidentified male driver, 93, of Las Vegas, was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Equinox when the crash happened at 1:42 p.m. at the intersection of East Sunset Road and South Sandhill Road, police said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said the “Equinox was traveling east on Sunset, approaching the intersection of Sandhill. A gray Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Sunset, approaching the intersection. The driver of the Equinox failed to yield to westbound traffic and made a left turn from Sunset to northbound Sandhill, entering the path of the Honda. A collision occurred when the front of the Honda contacted the front left of the Equinox. The Honda was redirected in a northwest direction, and the front right of the Honda contacted the left front of a Toyota Camry that was stopped for a solid red traffic signal facing south on Sandhill.”

All three drivers were transported to Sunrise Hospital, police said. The driver of the Equinox was pronounced deceased at Sunrise, police said. The Honda and Toyota drivers sustained minor injuries.

It was the 138th traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction in 2025.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Shooting on I-11 sends one person to hospital
By / RJ

A shooting on southbound Interstate 11 between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue sent one person to a local hospital Monday after being shot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

MORE STORIES