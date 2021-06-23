Man arrested after standoff with Las Vegas police in east valley

A man was arrested following a barricade situation Wednesday morning at an east valley home, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was arrested following a barricade situation Wednesday morning at an east valley home, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called about 7:40 a.m. to a home on the 3900 block of Bolles Harbor Street, near Sahara Avenue and U.S. Highway 95, after receiving a report of a “domestic incident,” the Metropolitan Police Department said.

When police arrived, they were told a man was inside the home with a firearm.

The surrounding area was evacuated, and police called SWAT officers and crisis negotiators to the scene, Metro said.

The man was later arrested without incident, police said in an emailed statement sent about 11:30 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.