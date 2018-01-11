Local Las Vegas

Man badly burned in Las Vegas apartment fire dies of injuries

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2018 - 2:53 pm
 

A man has died after being injured in a central valley apartment fire, Las Vegas fire officials said.

The Las Vegas Fire Department on Tuesday morning responded to a call of a fire at a ground-floor apartment at 1620 Cordoba Lane, near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard.

Neighbors had broken the door open to try to rescue a man who was inside but the smoke was too thick for them to enter the unit, officials said in a news release.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as 86-year-old Koatha Gorden.

Firefighters were able to get the Gorden out of the apartment. He was taken to University Medical Center with smoke inhalation and critical burns to his upper body.

Investigators believe the Gorden was cooking when a flash fire on the stove spread to the cabinets before engulfing the kitchen in flames.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

