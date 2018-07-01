Man barricaded inside northwest Las Vegas home, police say

A man involved in the disturbance is still inside of the home, on the 1100 block of Rock Springs Drive, and police are treating the incident as a barricade situation, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Sims said.

(Thinkstock)

A man is barricaded inside of a northwest valley home Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers initially responded about 9:20 p.m. on a domestic disturbance call on the 1100 block of Rock Springs Drive, near West Washington Avenue and North Tenaya Way, police said.

A man involved in the disturbance is still inside of the home, and police are treating the incident as a barricade situation, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Sims said.

Expect road closures in the residential neighborhood while police investigate, Sims said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

1100 block of Rock Springs Drive, Las Vegas