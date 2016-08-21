Man crashes ATV, dies in desert near Jean

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash that left one man dead Sunday morning.

A dry lake bed outside of Jean (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 39-year-old man was found dead near the Jean dry lake bed, east of Las Vegas Boulevard, at about 7:25 a.m. Investigators said it appeared the man was traveling alone some time early Sunday morning when the the ATV crashed.

The man’s identity and cause and manner of death will be released when the Clark County Coroner has notified his next of kin.

