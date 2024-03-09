Man critical after he’s struck by two vehicles, police say

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries following a Friday night crash in the far northeast valley.

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by two vehicles Friday night in the far northeast valley, according to Las Vegas police.

The man was outside a crosswalk when he was hit by a pickup truck and then struck by a compact SUV whose driver was “unable to avoid the downed pedestrian,” the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a news release.

The crash was reported about 7:15 p.m. on East Craig Road, east of North Nellis Boulevard, near Nellis Air Force Base, police said.

The 48-year-old pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to police, who said that the drivers showed no signs of impairment.

