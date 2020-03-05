Man critically hurt after being hit by car, Las Vegas police say

A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in east Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in east Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

He was hit near Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue around 1:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital Medical Center with critical injuries, Hadfield said. There are lane restrictions in the area while police investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.