Man critically injured after losing control of dirt bike
A 37-year-old man lost control of his Tao Coolster bike Sunday morning in southwest Las Vegas.
A 37-year-old man was critically injured after he lost control of his dirt bike Sunday morning in southwest Las Vegas.
According to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department, a man was riding a Tao Coolster pit bike on South Rainbow Boulevard at West Landsberg Avenue, south of Blue Diamond Road, at about 9:36 a.m. Sunday when he lost control of the bike and was thrown from it.
The man wasn’t wearing a helmet, police said. Police said they do not suspect impairment.
The man was taken to University Medical Center.
The incident remains under investigation.
