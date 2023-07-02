Man critically injured after losing control of dirt bike

A 37-year-old man lost control of his Tao Coolster bike Sunday morning in southwest Las Vegas.

A 37-year-old man was critically injured after he lost control of his dirt bike Sunday morning in southwest Las Vegas.

According to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department, a man was riding a Tao Coolster pit bike on South Rainbow Boulevard at West Landsberg Avenue, south of Blue Diamond Road, at about 9:36 a.m. Sunday when he lost control of the bike and was thrown from it.

The man wasn’t wearing a helmet, police said. Police said they do not suspect impairment.

The man was taken to University Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

