Man critically injured, dog dies after motorized bike crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2021 - 4:09 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was critically injured and a dog has died after a motorized bicycle crash in east Las Vegas early Monday, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a release that 55-year-old Wayne Shiffer was riding his motorized bicycle at about 9:30 a.m. eastbound on Bryce Canyon Avenue, near Mt. Hood Street, when a small dog ran into his path on the road.

Shiffer hit the small dog and was ejected from the bicycle. Police said Shiffer was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

After the crash, the dog made it back to its home where police said his owners later found him. They took him to the vet, where the dog was pronounced dead.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

