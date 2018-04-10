Man dead, trooper injured in crash in northwest Las Vegas

A man died and a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper had minor injuries Monday in a crash involving three vehicles in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The 33-year-old driver of an SUV died in a crash Monday afternoon involving a Nevada Highway Patrol officer's car and another vehicle at the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Durango Drive. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died and a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries Monday in a crash involving three vehicles in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police were called about 3:35 p.m. to the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Durango Drive after receiving reports of the crash. An SUV was turning left from eastbound Cheyenne to the northbound lanes of Durango when it veered into a Highway Patrol car and a van.

Las Vegas police said the driver of the SUV might have experienced a medical episode before losing control of the vehicle. The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at Mountain View Hospital.

The trooper was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department is not counting the death as a traffic fatality until the Clark County coroner’s office determines the SUV driver’s cause of death.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.