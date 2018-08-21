Man dies 2 days after crash in northwest Las Vegas, police say

A 74-year-old man hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley died two days later.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, the driver of a 2001 Honda Accord hit the front of the man’s 2002 Toyota Camry while the Toyota was stopped in the left turn lane of eastbound Smoke Ranch Road at Tenaya Way, Las Vegas police said.

The Honda, driven by a 66-year-old woman, was traveling west on Smoke Ranch and crossed the center of the road into the opposing lane, hitting the Toyota, police said.

Both drivers were transported to University Medical Center. The Toyota’s driver died Friday, police said. The Honda’s driver suffered moderate injuries, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity and cause of the man’s death after his family has been notified.

This marked the 85th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2018, police said. Metro’s Fatal Detail will conduct a follow-up investigation of the crash.

