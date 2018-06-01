Man dies 5 days after he’s injured in hit-and-run in Las Vegas

A 51-year-old man died at a hospital five days after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas.

Mickey Neal of Las Vegas was struck by a car on May 25 near the intersection of Bonanza Road and 30th Street, northeast of downtown Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Neal died from his injuries Wednesday at University Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle, possibly a Hyundai sedan, fled the scene and is still at large.

Neal’s death marks the 55th traffic fatality Metro has investigated this year.

Anyone with information on the fatal crash can contact Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3595 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

