Man dies after being ejected from car in crash

A 21-year-old North Las Vegas man died last month after being ejected from a car.

Juan Jose Uribe was driving a Nissan Cube around 9:45 p.m. on March 18 when a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull Uribe over on U.S. Highway 95, according to Nevada State Police.

Uribe sped away from the trooper and exited U.S. 95 onto the Lake Mead Boulevard eastbound offramp. He struck a concrete barrier and overturned, causing him and a passenger to be ejected from the car, police said.

Both Uribe and the passenger were taken to an area hospital, where Uribe was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.