73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Man dies after being ejected from car in crash

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in this A ...
Gas pump pain doesn’t appear to be easing up quite yet
A slots player won a $1,172,262 progressive jackpot Saturday, March 30, 2024, on an IG ...
$1.1M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
Good boy. Doberman, a social club, is planned for early fall 2024 in downtown Las Vegas. (Facebook)
New Vegas social club poses 21 questions to prospective members
UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a renovation project, M ...
Who made about $1 million at UMC?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 3:01 pm
 

A 21-year-old North Las Vegas man died last month after being ejected from a car.

Juan Jose Uribe was driving a Nissan Cube around 9:45 p.m. on March 18 when a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull Uribe over on U.S. Highway 95, according to Nevada State Police.

Uribe sped away from the trooper and exited U.S. 95 onto the Lake Mead Boulevard eastbound offramp. He struck a concrete barrier and overturned, causing him and a passenger to be ejected from the car, police said.

Both Uribe and the passenger were taken to an area hospital, where Uribe was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a renovation project, M ...
Who made about $1 million at UMC?
By / RJ

The top 10 highest paid employees at University Medical Center also were paid more than $350,000 in 2022, public records show.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Two wounded in shooting near UNLV
By / RJ

The shooting was reported about 5:15 p.m. on the 4000 Block of Escondido Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

Clark County School District Administrative Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judge dismisses defamation case against RJ
By / RJ

A local teacher filed the lawsuit against the newspaper after it reported the Clark County School District renewed his contract despite allegations of “disturbing” conduct.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Opportunity Village’s 65-foot Christmas tree destroyed by wind
recommend 2
Las Vegas sees strong winds, showers on 1st weekend of spring
recommend 3
Look back: The Strip building that never opened
recommend 4
Cat Cafe boosts adoptions for local animal rescue
recommend 5
6 places Las Vegas locals miss visiting around the valley
recommend 6
Man found dead after being shot, crashing into wall in North Las Vegas