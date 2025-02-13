Man dies after being found stuck 25 feet up palm tree in Las Vegas

A man died after being found unresponsive in a palm tree 25 feet in the air Wednesday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Las Vegas and Clark County fire department crews work to rescue a man from a palm tree on Bonanza Road near 20th Street in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire department said crews worked to rescue the man stuck in the tree in the 2000 block of East Bonanza, near 20th Street, but the man was unresponsive upon arrival and died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department has blocked traffic on Bonanza in both directions. The scene is still active, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

