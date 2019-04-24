Man dies after being hit by car near Las Vegas Strip

A 74-year-old pedestrian died Tuesday after he was struck by a car just east of the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

The man was crossing Paradise Road about 9:30 a.m. outside a marked crosswalk near Elvis Presley Boulevard when he was hit by a 2012 BMW 750I, which was heading south, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified of his death, which was the 37th traffic fatality investigated this year by Metro.

The BMW driver, a 26-year-old man, stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

