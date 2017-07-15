Man dies after being struck by car in southeast Las Vegas

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, days after a new rapid-flashing yellow beacon was switched on for pedestrians on Boulder Highway.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded at 8:55 a.m. to the intersection of Boulder Highway and Desert Horizons Drive, near East Russell Road, for reports of a man down. The initial investigation showed a white sedan struck the man who was crossing Boulder Highway outside of a marked crosswalk, Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Hank said. It’s unknown whether impairment or speed were factors.

The flashing beacons turned on Thursday morning near the Eastside Cannery mark the first of several safety improvements planned for Boulder Highway. By November, the Nevada Department of Transportation will launch a $3 million project aimed at improving pedestrian safety on the busy road.

Drivers should avoid the area while Metro’s fatal detail unit investigates.

