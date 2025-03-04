68°F
Man dies after being struck by car while crossing street in mobility scooter

Close-up of lights on roof of police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Close-up of lights on roof of police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2025 - 2:50 pm
 

A man has died after being struck last month by a Tesla while riding a mobility scooter.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Feb. 28 near the intersection of West Hacienda Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard when the 63-year-old man was crossing Decatur outside a marked crosswalk, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said evidence at the scene and video footage indicated that a 2023 Tesla Model 3 traveling west on Hacienda crashed with the scooter, causing the man to be ejected onto the road.

The man was transported to University Medical Center Trauma with life-threatening injuries. The Tesla driver, who was uninjured, remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

On Friday, the Clark County coroner’s office informed police that the man had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at UMC.

The collision remains under investigation.

