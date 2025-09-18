77°F
Man dies after crash on freeway in northeast Las Vegas Valley

September 18, 2025 - 5:15 am
September 18, 2025 - 5:15 am
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash Wednesday night that left a man dead on a freeway in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash, which involved a sedan and a semi tractor trailer, occurred at about 10:06 p.m. on northbound I-15 near Speedway Boulevard.

Authorities say an adult male in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

NHP stated that the semi tractor trailer, which was hauling factory parts, rolled over into the center median after the crash occurred. The vehicle’s driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

