Man dies after crash with Metro officer accused of DUI

A driver died Monday after a crash that authorities said involved a suspected impaired Las Vegas police officer.

Benjamin Coreas (City of Las Vegas)

A driver died Monday after a crash that authorities said involved a suspected impaired Las Vegas police officer.

The unidentified man was driving a white Toyota Camry early on April 12 when he was struck by a black Jeep Wrangler that rolled over near U.S. Highway 95 and Summerlin Parkway, according to a statement from Nevada State Police.

The Jeep had rear-ended another Camry before rolling over, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, Metropolitan Police Officer Benjamin Coreas, was initially booked into Las Vegas City Jail on misdemeanor charges.

City of Las Vegas spokesperson Jace Radke said Tuesday that the charges against Coreas had not been upgraded to reflect the death.

Coreas is scheduled to appear in court in June.

Police have said Coreas has worked for the department since 2020 and is assigned to the West Community Policing Division in South Central Area Command.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.