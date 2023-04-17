81°F
Local Las Vegas

Man dies after crashing vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2023 - 5:17 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead after crashing his vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Elkhorn Road Sunday morning.

At about 3 a.m., the Nevada State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash. Officers determined that the crash occurred when the car ventured out of its lane and struck an impact attenuator, or “crash cushion,” fatally injuring the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released, and it’s unknown what cause him to crash.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

