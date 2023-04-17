Man dies after crashing vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

The crash happened Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Elkhorn Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead after crashing his vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Elkhorn Road Sunday morning.

At about 3 a.m., the Nevada State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash. Officers determined that the crash occurred when the car ventured out of its lane and struck an impact attenuator, or “crash cushion,” fatally injuring the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released, and it’s unknown what cause him to crash.

