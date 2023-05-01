86°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Man dies after dump truck overturns on Interstate 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2023 - 4:51 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died in a crash on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas on Monday.

In a statement, the Nevada Highway Patrol said a commercial dump truck hauling gravel overturned at 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 at mile marker 60, about 6 miles north of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The agency said “for unknown reasons, the vehicle failed to maintain its travel lane and overturned, blocking multiple travel lanes.”

The driver, a male adult, “was not restrained and was partially ejected.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MOST READ
1
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
2
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
3
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
4
Harry Styles has one direction: The MSG Sphere
Harry Styles has one direction: The MSG Sphere
5
Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
1 killed after fiery 2-vehicle crash in southeast valley
1 killed after fiery 2-vehicle crash in southeast valley
Man dies after crashing vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Man dies after crashing vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Woman critically injured in 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas
Woman critically injured in 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas
1 killed in south Las Vegas crash
1 killed in south Las Vegas crash
I-15 closures planned near Allegiant Stadium
I-15 closures planned near Allegiant Stadium
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas