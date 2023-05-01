Man dies after dump truck overturns on Interstate 15

One person died in a crash on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas on Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a statement, the Nevada Highway Patrol said a commercial dump truck hauling gravel overturned at 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 at mile marker 60, about 6 miles north of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The agency said “for unknown reasons, the vehicle failed to maintain its travel lane and overturned, blocking multiple travel lanes.”

The driver, a male adult, “was not restrained and was partially ejected.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.