Man dies after rollover crash in Summerlin

A 23-year-old Las Vegas man died after a Sunday evening rollover traffic crash in Summerlin.

Police responded just after 5 p.m. Sunday to reports that a vehicle had crashed into a landscape median at at the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Ridgemoor Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The vehicle rolled during the crash, and the driver was ejected, Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Evidence at the scene indicated that the 2011 Scion XD was traveling east on Lake Mead at a high rate of speed, when it struck the center landscape median. The Scion drove through the center median and began to overturn in the westbound lanes.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person who died after family has been notified.

The crash marks the 61st traffic related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for the year 2017. The collision remains under investigation.

