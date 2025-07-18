Man dies after single-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Strip, NHP says

78°F
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Friday morning that left a man dead near the Las Vegas Strip.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2025 - 5:39 am
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Friday morning that left a man dead near the Las Vegas Strip.

According to NHP, troopers responded at about 3:55 a.m. to a crash on the Interstate 15 southbound distributor lane under the Hacienda overpass.

Police said the crash involved one vehicle, and an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities noted that the Tropicana on-ramp to go south on I-15 to the collector distributor lane to enter the 215 Beltway was closed during the investigation. The I-15/Russell Road off-ramp from the collector distributor lane was also closed.

No further information was immediately available

