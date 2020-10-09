84°F
Man dies by suicide in Clark County jail, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2020 - 7:46 pm
 

A man died by suicide Wednesday while in the Clark County Detention Center, Las Vegas police announced Thursday.

The 54-year-old man was found unresponsive by an officer conducting rounds just after noon, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

He had been booked into the jail Friday on two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary while in possession of a gun, police said.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

