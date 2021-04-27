Man dies days after garbage truck crash in south Las Vegas

An 84-year-old man died three days after a crash involving a garbage truck in south Las Vegas on April 19, police announced Tuesday.

Officers were called to the intersection of South Dean Martin Drive and West Post Road around 1:55 p.m. on April 19 in response to the crash.

Police said a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan was heading south in the left lane on Dean Martin Drive when a 2009 Autocar Xpeditor garbage truck that was heading east on Post Road entered the intersection from a stop sign. The front of the garbage truck hit the right side of the Dodge, which crashed into a barrier wall on the east side of the road.

The 84-year-old driver of the Dodge was taken to a local hospital with injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening, but he died at the hospital on April 22. Police said the man died from blunt injuries related to the crash, but the Clark County coroner’s office had not released his cause of death as of Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner’s office had not identified the man who died as of Tuesday.

Alden Quimpo, the 54-year-old driver of the garbage truck, stayed at the scene and police said he did not show signs of impairment.

