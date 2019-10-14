Man dies from his injuries 5 days after fire in central Las Vegas

A man who was badly burned last week when a fire swept through a boarded-up central Las Vegas office building died over the weekend. His identity has not been released.

Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters battle a fire in a commercial area at 824 E. Sahara Ave. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bomberos del Condado de Clark y Las Vegas combaten un incendio en un área comercial en 824 E. Sahara Ave. el lunes, 7 de octubre de 2019 en Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who was badly burned last week when a fire swept through a boarded-up central Las Vegas office building died over the weekend, marking one of the deadliest weeks in history for the Las Vegas Fire Department.

According to the department, the victim died on Saturday, five days after the fire that left him hospitalized in critical condition. It was the third fire-related death this year investigated by the Fire Department, and all the deaths occurred last week during National Fire Prevention Week.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified of his death.

The fire erupted just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 7 at 824 E. Sahara Ave., a vacant office space near South Sixth Street. When firefighters arrived, they found the man on the ground outside the building, badly burned and screaming that another man was still inside, although no one else was found inside the burning building, according to department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Firefighters had most of the fire out within a half-hour of their arrival at the building, which Szymanski said appeared to have been used by squatters.

The next day, a woman and her 6-year-old son, identified as Renai and Gavin Palmer, died in a house fire in western Las Vegas.

And by Friday morning, another house fire had broken out in central Las Vegas, near South Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive, leaving a man and woman in critical condition.

The cause of the fires remained under investigation Monday morning.

